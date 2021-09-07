West Pokot MCAs impeach Speaker Catherine Mukenyang

Speaker of West Pokot County Assembly Mrs Catherine Mukenyang has been impeached over alleged abuse of office, gross violation of the public finance management act and gross violation of the public procurement and disposal act.

Speaker Mukenyang was impeached after 25 voted to support the impeachment motion which was tabled by Endow Ward MCA Evanson Lomaduny and seconded by Kiwawa MCA Joseph Yarakwang.

The afternoon session was attended by 32 County Assembly representatives where Deputy Speaker Francis Krop chaired the debate.

The Speaker of County Assembly Hon Mukenyang was earlier invited to defend herself but she left earlier citing she was not served with the documentation over her impeachment and also her advocate said the Speaker was unwell.

Evanson Lomaduny cited some of the offences which led to the impeachment of the speaker.

On abuse of office, the Speaker was accused of irregularly employing staff on contract for three years without following due process of recruitment with a view of rewarding her political cronies.

She was further accused of embarking on early campaigns using County Assembly resources.

On gross misconduct, she was accused of inciting a section of County Assembly staff to cause chaos at the County Assembly headquarters.

The speaker is also accused of being paid Ksh 590,600 on 21st march 2018 without any justification.

Hon Josiah Yarakwang said in 2018 the Speaker undertook the role of the clerk and she went ahead to approve expenditures despite the existence of the deputy clerk at that time.