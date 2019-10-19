West Pokot set for this year’s national examinations

West Pokot county education stakeholders have taken measures to ensure the County conducts credible national examinations this year.

Speaking after a meeting in preparation for the national examinations, County director of education Jacob Onyiego said the required procedures will be adhered to during the examination period.

Onyiego said candidates from both primary and secondary schools that have been shut down due to poor infrastructure have been moved to nearby examination centres.

The county director of education further said that they have begun taking data on candidates with special needs for special consideration during exams including those who are pregnant for smooth running of the exercise in their entire county.

The County Commissioner west Pokot Apolo Okelo said that a security team will be dispatched to various borders points to beef up security to ensure that no interruption will be experienced.

Apolo added that they have mapped all the far-flung areas and security personnel will be escorting all exams to and from examination centres.

They warned that any one found engaging in examination irregularity that they face full force of the law.

The counties with the highest number of primary schools flagged by the Kenya National Examinations Council include Garissa, Wajir, West Pokot, Nairobi and Mandera.

Data from KNEC shows that 173,945 personnel will be deployed to administer the KCPE examination, while 6,440 examiners will be invited to mark it.

And for KCSE, 70,790 personnel will be deployed for administration while 26,597 examiners will mark it.

Overall, 1,088,986 candidates are registered to sit KCPE, while 699,745 will sit KCSE this year.