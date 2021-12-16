Speaking in Kakamega during a meeting with ANC Youth leaders, the party’s Western Region Coordinator Agnes Barasa said Mudavadi has fulfilled all the requirements needed for a Presidential candidate.

She said the party leader is best suited to lead the country at this time when the economy has deteriorated as he has experience as an economist to revive many sectors in the country.

She urged western region residents to unite and vote for Mudavadi.

The Leaders dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s plea for Mudavadi to join him in the race to statehouse.

They also dismissed claims that Presidency is a two horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga observing that Mudavadi cannot be overlooked.