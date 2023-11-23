Western Jaguars close in on the final spot, Lakers maintain purple perch in Africa Club Hockey Championship

Kenya’s Western Jaguars secured their third win in the ongoing Africa Hockey Club Championship after beating Parachute Battalion of Malawi 13-0 in a one sided encounter played in Blantyre,Malawi.

Kenyan international Ivan Ludiali scored a hat-trick at the National Hockey Stadium to lead Jaguars to victory as they seek a spot in the final set for Sunday.

Ludiali gave Jaguars the lead in the second minute before Derrick Wakwabubi, Ian Olando and Emmanuel Wiswa made sure the Kenyans led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Richard Njuki, Boris Lukorito, Oscar Kibet and Wiswa then made it 8-0 at halftime before Sheldon Kimtai made it 9-0 with 15 minutes left.

The last quarter saw Ludiali re-emerge to complete his hat trick with two goals in the 46th and 54th minutes.

Wakwabubi and Olando sealed the win.

The win saw Jaguars maintain their unbeaten run as they collect their third win of the tournament having drawn one.

Jaguars will face off against Police Machine on Thursday before playing the defending champions on Saturday

In other matches defending champions Sharkia from Egypt won 6-0 against Kampala club from Uganda.

Blazers women from Kenya lost 4-1 to defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority with captain Caroline Guchu scoring the only consolation goal for Blazers.

Kisumu Lakers continued with their winning ways hammering Genetrix of Malawi by 10 goals to 1 in their 4th match of the tournament.

Kenyan international Aurelia Opondo scored four goals to take her goal tally to seven.

Okumu gave Lakers the lead in the seventh minute after sounding the bar off a penalty corner before Opondo opened her account a minute later to make it 2-0.

Okumu grabbed her brace in the 11th minute before Maureen Owiti made it 4-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Opondo followed suit with her brace in the second quarter before Lynn Mumbi made sure Lakers took a healthy 6-0 at the break.

In the final half, Opondo grabbed her hat trick and then a fourth goal as captain Alice Owiti also joined in on the fun for a 9-0 third quarter lead.

Okumu who started the goal fest ended it in the 48th minute to stretch the lead to 10-0. Carlor Nakombe grabbed the hosts’ consolation goal as Genetrix lost 10-1.

Lakers are top of the standings with 11 points, a point above defending champions Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to Africa Hockey Federation, the top two teams at the end of the round-robin matches will face off in the finals in both men and women’s categories.