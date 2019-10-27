Western Kenya circuit counties urged to identify tourism hotspots

The Kenya Tourism Board has urged 14 counties within the western tourism circuit to identify key tourism attractions in the region for promotion to international markets.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier noted that though individual Counties have continued to identify their individual tourism attractions, it was time for them to pick out on main products and experiences that will attract international travelers.

“Western tourism circuit is one of our main focus as we seek to diversify tourism products and experience offering. We are therefore calling on the 14 counties to agree on key products and map itineraries for KTB to package and promote.” Said the CEO.

Radier told Kenya Association of Tour Operators during meeting in Kisumu over the weekend that besides beach and wildlife that Kenya is known for, the current traveler is keen on discoveries including adventure and diverse cultures that is widespread across the country.

Western tourism circuit include counties such as Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisii, Trans-zoia, Migori, Nandi and Nyamira.

She said the tourism transformative agenda by the board has put a lot of focus on signature experiences and iconic attraction sites that have remained untapped for long. “We are ready for all the counties, let them give us the product and we shall package and promote them,” Radier added.

Wildlife Principal Secretary Prof. Fred Segor who later led tour operators for a tour of Impala Sanctuary said the Government has put a lot of focus on infrastructure improvement to support tourism investments in key areas across the country.

He said development of transport through standard gauge railway, revamped Kisumu Port to revive maritime activities in Lake Victoria will have direct and positive impact on tourism activities.

“The government will continue funding KTB to enable it undertake promotional activities in all regions with the potential in light of identification of new attractions from the counties,” said the PS.

Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) Chief executive officer Fred Kaigwa disclosed that tour operator agencies in the region are fully sensitized on the existing attractions and were putting them on their bucket list for sale.

He said the strong partnership between tourism agencies and the private sector in identifying challenges affecting the sector has been bearing fruits.

“We are well behind all the transformative programs unveiled by the government to increase business portfolios within the sector and that is why we are able to witness investments in tourism business” said Kaigwa.