Works on new line leaves Western Kenya without weekend electricity

Western Kenya residents will spend the weekend without electricity as Kenya Power embarks on stinging works on the new 220kV transmission line which is meant to improve power supply in the region.

Kenya Power says it will switch off electricity supply on the 132kV double circuit Lessos-Lanet transmission line to allow the works to continue.

“The interruption will occur on Saturday 27th March 2021 and Sunday 28th March 2021 between 7.00 am and 5.00 pm on both days.” said KPLC.

According to the power distributor, the interruption will affect electricity supply to few parts of counties within the Western and Rift Valley regions including; Kakamega, Kisumu, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Siaya, Homabay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira. Others are Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Nandi.

Currently, Western Kenya is mainly served through the 132kV double circuit Lessos-Lanet transmission line.

The new 220kV Olkaria-Lessos-Kibos transmission line that is under construction is expected to stabilize power supply to the Western Kenya region and address existing supply challenges.

“It is part of the transmission projects that the government is currently undertaking to strengthen the electricity supply infrastructure across the country.”