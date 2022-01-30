Western Kenya is a political battleground,Wanyama says

With less than seven months to the August 9 General Election, the political field is in full bloom with politicians eyeing various seats,some of which have attracted more interest than others, setting the stage for fierce contest.

In every election cycle, the presidential race gets the most attention owing, naturally, to the currency attached to the top seat and the huge resources spent in campaigns.

According to lawyer and advocate of the high court Peter Wanyama, Western Kenya of the country which was previously considered a stronghold for former prime minister Raila Odinga will be a battle ground at the upcoming polls

“Western Kenya politics has now taken a stable dimension: there are two factions.

Team A: Mudavadi, Wetangula, Malala, Khalwale and Dr. Chris Wamalwa and Didmus Barasa.

Team B: Oparanya, Ayub Sabula, Kenneth Marende, Eugene Wamalwa, Wangamati Wycliffe and the veritable Natembeya

Conclusion: Western Kenya is a political battleground” he stated.

The Deputy President William Ruto , Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula recent coalition agreement to have a joint presidential ticket under Kenya Kwanza Coalition might complicate matrix for Odinga’s bid despite his past influence in the region.

However, the formation of Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has been widely seen as a scheme to help lure most sought after luhya votes in a bid to boost Odinga’s 5th stab at the Presidency.

Interestingly, — Kakamega governor and ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya and Wamalwa will not vie for any position but sources within their ranks claim the last term county boss and the CS will be angling for appointments in the Azimio Movement government hence their unwavering support for Odinga.

The most challenging task for Oparanya now is to ensure that he delivers the community as a bloc to Raila and also negotiates for the region’s interests should the ODM honcho take power now that he is the Luhya spokeman.

The Opposition chief once enjoyed almost fanatic following in 2007 and, 2013,

However,the ruling party Jubilee made inroads in 2017, winning more MPs and MCAs — due to the merger of Western parties like UDF and New Ford Kenya.