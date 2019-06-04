Western Kenya leaders want Sugar Taskforce report released

Leaders drawn from sugar producing regions in western Kenya are calling for immediate release of the Sugar Taskforce report that was due in January.

According to the leaders, the delay in releasing the report may affect implementation of some recommendations key in reviving the ailing sector.

In January 2019, some millers including Mumias, Olepito and Kwale International Sugar Company closed their operation due to challenging operating conditions in the sugar industry.

This led to a slump in production.

Data from the Sugar Directorate indicates that total sugar production in January 2019 was 46,313 tonnes compared to 62,819 tonnes achieved in the same period in 2018, representing a drop of 26 per cent.

In efforts geared at stemming this, government proposed sugar zoning as part of its regulations.

Ahead, of the release of the sugar taskforce report, stakeholders are antsy over the delay.

The task force was meant to finish its work in January but the timelines were interrupted after farmers demanded payment of their dues before agreeing to meet the team.

The government has so far disbursed 2 billion shillings towards debt repayment.

Going forward stakeholders will be keen to see if the taskforce report will take in to consideration their plight underscored by lack of credit and cheap sugar imports.