Western MPs call for unity ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit

Western Kenya MPs are calling for unity ahead of the Presidents visit to the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled is to inspect the national government projects and try to revive key development sectors in the County.

Speaking to the press at the Nzoia Sugar Company, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, urged Western Kenya leaders to unite and speak with one voice.

They appealed to President Kenyatta to inject some cash into Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County and Mumias Sugar Company in Kakamega County to revamp the economic wellbeing of the two counties.

“Recently we have experienced frequent strikes at the Nzoia Sugar Company and I am hoping that the President’s visit will give a lasting solution to this menace,” he added.

He slammed Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang’ula, for playing divisive politics in the region thus derailing the development agenda.

Wamunyinyi added that the recent attacks on Bungoma Governor by Senator Wetang’ula, have interfered with the development of the County and as leaders “we are calling on him to wait until 2022 to continue with his politics”.

He continued, “We cannot allow one person to disturb the County leadership by dividing County Assembly members, let him give time for Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s leadership to deliver,” he said.

Wetang’ula has been having a frosty relationship with Governor Wangamati and his Trans-Nzoia counterpart on party leadership.

In Bungoma County, Senator Wetang’ula is drumming up support for Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka for the gubernatorial seat while in Trans-Nzoia he is backing Chris Wamalwa to take over from Governor Khaemba.

On his part, Wangamati said the President’s visit will be of great importance as he has agreed to revive key sectors of the economy of the region.

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director (MD), Chrispine Ogutu Omondi, said that the Company is supporting four schools hence the need for financial support to avert closure.