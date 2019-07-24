Western Region to get stable electricity supply from April 2020

Power outages in Western Region are expected to come to an end in April when the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu high voltage transmission line goes live.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Chief Executive Fernandes Barasa says the 300-kilometer line will stabilize electricity supply for households and businesses in Western Kenya.

Constant power outages are common in the Western region of Kenya due to a dilapidated transmission network that has limited evacuation of electricity from the geothermal rich Olkaria and the seven-folk area.

But now residents are set to enjoy stable electricity supply from April next year when the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu transmission line is completed.

Barasa says completion of the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu transmission line facilitate evacuation of cheap renewable electricity to Eldoret and Kisumu and their environs.

Barasa says the high-power voltage line will unlike the low voltage power lines cut back on heavy electricity losses during transmission which have a direct impact on the retail cost of electricity.

Reliable power supply to western is expected to ignite activity, ensuring uninterrupted operations for factories, businesses and households.

