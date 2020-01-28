Western Stima coach Babu wins second Fidelity Insurance award

Western Stima tactician Salim Babu has picked his second Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award this season.

Babu beat Tusker Football Club coach Robert Matano for the December award following a decent run in the Kenya Premier league.

Both coaches recorded 3 wins and 1 draw in the Month of December but Western Stima’s goal haul gave Babu the edge.

Stima scored ten goals and conceded four goals playing against Nzoia Sugar, Zoo, Chemelil Sugar and Sofapaka while Tusker scored 5 and conceded two.

The Stima coach pocketed Ksh 75000 courtesy of the award sponsors Fidelity Insurance and becomes the third tactician to win the award twice in a season since its inception five years ago.

“I’m glad this is happening again this season and I want to thank my family and team for their support. December was very competitive and I must say we really did our best to win the games that we played,” Babu said during his coronation at Moi stadium, Kisumu

Babu however expressed his frustration that Stima is not in the top five clubs of Kenyan Premier League saying he will not celebrate his monthly awards if his side remains rooted in mid table.

“We are trying hard to make the entire team develop and compete for the league trophy. We had a good pre season training and started the season really well but results have not been consistent,” he added

Babu hopes the December performance will give Stima a shot in the arm to finish the season with a flourish.

“We will take our chances in the remaining games and finish in the best position possible. We still have a good team and just need to remain focused in the remaining games.” He said.