Western Stima electrocute AFC Leopards to end their unbeaten run

Two goals in a span of two minutes deep in stoppage time, was enough for Western Stima to electrocute AFC Leopards 0-2 and consign them to their first defeat of the season.

Western Stima who came to the game as underdogs and in an indifferent form, confirmed their status as being the bogey side for ingwe, who coincidentally were in inspired form but found the going tough.

With top striker Elvis Rupia firing blanks and being substituted in the dying minutes of the match.

Western Stima sat deep and soaked the pressure, hitting AFC Leopards on the counter attack. It is a strategy that worked well as they managed to frustrate the home side and reap their rewards.

The win saw Western Stima jump seven places to position 9 in the new premier league standings.

Meanwhile, Leopards surrendered top spot to KCB FC who scored deep in extra time to stay top with 12 points.

