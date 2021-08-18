Western Stima relegated as Mathare United survives

Mathare United beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in Wednesday’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka ground as Western Stima were electrocuted by Kenyan moneybags Wazito FC in a match that saw them relegated from top flight

League leaders Tusker FC were held in a barren draw at Nzoia Sugar but held their three-point advantage heading into the weekend’s final day outing after KCB dropped points in a 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards.

The Brewers are all guaranteed to clinch the title with KCB needing to win away at Nairobi City Stars by at least seven goals and hope the Brewers lose at home to Bidco United.

The result by 2008 Kenya Premier league Champions and Slum Boys of Mathare enabled them to stay in top flight next season after struggling for most of the year.

Coming into the match, United were always under pressure to pick a positive result considering that there is only match remaining before the season concludes.

Head coach Frank Ouna made some changes in his squad resting Lennox Ogutu who was suspended and injured Kepha Otieno for Alphonse Ndonye and Norman Ogolla.

Hosts scored their only goal in the ninth minute through John Mwangi who disposed John Kago and smashed the ball home from close range.

Western Stima on the other hand have been relegated after going down to Wazito 1-0 also on the same day.

FT Wazito FC 1-0 Western Stima (Eric Otieno) #Wazito4life pic.twitter.com/ymNZGaoZsM — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) August 18, 2021

Stima needed to win the match by all costs and hope that Mathare United falter but it was the other way round.

The last round of matches in the 2020-21 will be staged over the weekend.

Collated Results

Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Tusker

KCB 1-1 AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia 1-0 Posta Rangers

Sofapaka 2-2 Bandari

Western stima 0-1 Wazito

Kakamega Homeboyz 1-2 Vihiga united

Mathare 1-0 Ulinzi Stars