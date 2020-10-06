Westgate mall attack suspects to learn fate Wednesday morning

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Sarafina Robi/Adan Mohammed
Three suspects accused of orchestrating the 2013 West Gate mall attack to know their fate on Wednesday morning.

Abdullah Omar, Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Mustaffah were set for sentencing on Tuesday after the court established that they had a case to answer over the attack that left at least 67 people dead and over 100 nursing serious injuries.
Chief magistrate Francis Adayi cited time constraints as the reason why the judgment was not delivered on Tuesday afternoon as earlier communicated.

The three face 12 counts ranging from commission of a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act to giving support to a terrorist group.

There was heavy security presence outside the Milimani law courts on Tuesday with the anticipated sentencing of the three suspects.

Meanwhile, a security operation is underway in Mandera county following Tuesday’s bus attack by suspected alshabaab militants.
The bus christened Makkah is said to have left Mandera town at 7 am heading to Nairobi before it came under gunfire at around 11 am.
At least five passengers were injured during the attack after the militants sprayed the ill-fated bus with bullets. Confirming the incident, Mandera county police commander George Seda said the attack happened between Dabacity and Kotulo area in the southern part of the county.

The injured were rushed to Kotulo Sub-County Hospital with varied degrees of injuries.

Five people sustained serious injuries in the Mandera bus attack

The gunmen are said to have disappeared shortly after executing the attack.
A contingent of security personnel drawn from KDF and the police service are combing the area in search of the attackers.
The region has witnessed intermittent attacks blamed on rag tag alshabaab militia, a state of affairs that saw the government introduce police escort for buses to derail the terrorists.

