Westgate Mall attackers to serve 26 years in jail

Two suspects implicated in the West Gate mall attack have been handed stiff sentences days after they were found guilty of orchestrating the attack that left at least 67 people dead.

Chief magistrate Francis Adayi sentenced Mohammed Ahmed Abdi to 33 years in jail while Hussein Hassan Mustafa was handed 18 years after he returned a guilty verdict earlier this month. Abdi’s sentence was however reduced to 26 years while Mustafa will serve 11 years in prison after the court deducted the seven years they have already served in remand.

The court arrived at the decision after it received a pre-sentencing report from the probation officer asking the court to exercise its discretion in sentencing the two Westgate Mall attack convicts.

The two will now have to appeal the verdict within the next 14 days if they are to alter the decision of the court.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On October 7, Chief magistrate Francis Adayi found Hussein Hassan and Mustafa Mohammed Ahmed Abdi guilty over September 21, 2013 terror attack that also left over 100 people nursing serious injuries.

In his judgement, Adayi ruled that the prosecution had proved its case against Mohammed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Mustaffah on charges of conspiring and giving support to a terrorist group and convicted them accordingly.

The decision of the court was informed by evidence derived from 46 witness accounts including scene witnesses, security officers, forensic experts as well as first responders who presented evidence incriminating two of the accused in the attack that resulted in a four-day siege.

The evidence also included accounts from persons working in financial institutions as well as insurance companies who illustrated the activity of the suspects prior to the attack as the prosecution sought to place the suspects at the heart of a terror network that orchestrated the Westgate mall attack.

One of the suspects, Abdullah Omar, was however set free after the court found no compelling evidence to incriminate him. The whereabouts of the suspect however remains unknown after he was allegedly picked by unknown persons shortly after his release. Chief magistrate Francis Adayi had last Thursday called for investigations into the matter even as he advised the family to seek the intervention of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the body tasked with promoting, protecting human rights and freedoms in the country.