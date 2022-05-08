Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi to defend seat after Gumo drops bid

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi will be defending his seat under the Orange Democratic Movement Party ticket in the August polls.

This is after his main challenger Michael Gumo stepped down in his favour.

According to the party’s director of elections Junet Mohamed, the decision came following a consultative meeting chaired by the party leader Raila Odinga adding that the two will work together to ensure that the seat is retained by ODM.

“Those who wanted a big fallout just know that we have sorted all this out and we will make sure that this seat will be maintained by ODM,” said Junet.

The decision by Gumo comes days after he had moved to court to challenge ODM’s decision to nominate Wanyonyi.

A move which culminated in the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal nullifying Wanyonyi’s nomination, revoking his certificate and ordering ODM to conduct fresh nominations within 72 hours.

Wanyonyi had initially launched his bid for the Nairobi governorship seat but dropped it in favor of Polycarp Igathe under a Jubilee ticket.

Wanyonyi will be up against against UDA’s Nelson Havi.

Meanwhile, Junet, who also serves as the secretary-general of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance, has refuted claims that there is discord within the coalition over the choice of running mate for the presidential nominee Raila Odinga.

At the same time, a section of ODM leaders from Mombasa County has warned Kalonzo Musyoka against what they term as tactics aimed at blackmailing and arm-twisting Raila Odinga to give him the DP position.

Led by Mvita MP Abdulswamd Nassir who will fly the ODM party flag in the Mombasa gubernatorial race, they accused Kalonzo of having a hidden agenda in joining the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Nassir took a swipe at Kalonzo accusing him of propagating negative and unwarranted attacks on the existence of a harmonious and cohesive country as envisioned by the Azimio principles.

“As leaders, we are extremely disturbed by the show of recklessness by some unpatriotic leaders within the Azimio family whose main aim seems to be directed at destabilizing the movement from within,” said Nassir.

Musyoka, who led campaigns in Wote Makueni County, Sunday, has affirmed that he will still work with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader regardless of whether he will be named running mate or not.