Wetangula attends son’s gradation in Australia, urges Kenyans to prioritize education

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Thursday reiterated that education plays a key role in shaping a better future.

The Speaker, who was attending his son’s graduation ceremony in Australia, noted that education is the key to success and the path to many opportunities that life has to offer.

“Higher education opens our minds to broader horizons and makes us competitive globally,”

“I and my family had the honour to witness my son Dr. Eugene Wetangula get conferred with a PhD in Juridical Science from Monash University, Melbourne Australia,” he said

Wetangula said every Kenyan especially the youth should prioritize the pursuit of knowledge to the highest levels.

“An educated country is a rich country.” He said