Wetang’ula bids farewell to Chinese ambassador as tour of duty ends

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula bid farewell to Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian Wednesday evening, marking the end of his four-year tenure in Kenya.

During a courtesy call at the Speaker’s office, Wetang’ula lauded Ambassador Zhou for his pivotal role in enhancing bilateral relations between Kenya and China.

“Today, I bid farewell to a long-term friend and a great servant who has significantly strengthened diplomatic ties between our two countries,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker praised the Ambassador for fostering collaboration in key areas, including development, economics, education, technology, and security.

“Ambassador Zhou has been a great pillar in ensuring Kenya and China engaged at higher levels across multiple sectors,” he added.

Ambassador Zhou, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the close working relationship with Speaker Wetang’ula and the Parliament of Kenya.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to work in Kenya and the collaborative efforts we have achieved together. I was honoured to be the first ambassador to visit your office after your election, and I have experienced a smooth working relationship with you, Mr. Speaker,” stated Ambassador Zhou.

The outgoing envoy also highlighted the importance of the Kenya-China Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering knowledge exchange and deepening parliamentary diplomacy.

“I valued the positive engagements and the sustained bilateral momentum between our two nations. Strengthening the Kenya-China Parliamentary Friendship Group will be critical in advancing parliamentary diplomacy,” he said.

Ambassador Zhou further acknowledged Wetang’ula’s advocacy for China-Africa relations, urging him to continue championing deeper collaboration between Kenya and China.

“I will always cherish our friendship and the progress we have made together. Though I am leaving, my heart will remain with Kenya,” he affirmed.

Speaker Wetang’ula commended Ambassador Zhou’s dedication and contributions, noting the long-standing relationship between Kenya and China since the establishment of diplomatic missions in 1963.

“Kenya and China enjoy cordial and robust relations. I assure you that these engagements will continue to grow. I wish Ambassador Zhou Pingjian a safe journey back to China and look forward to future collaborations,” remarked the Speaker.

The Speaker also extended his appreciation to the visiting Chinese delegation to Parliament, led by Prof. Hao Ping, a Member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, alongside other members of the National People’s Congress.

Kenya-China relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2017, underscoring the significance of mutual respect, trust, and collaboration.

The partnership remains a cornerstone of China’s engagement with Africa, with Kenya regarded as a key ally on the continent.