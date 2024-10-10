Wetang’ula calls for stronger human rights in western immigration laws

National Assembly Speaker, Dr. Moses Wetang’ula, has urged Western nations to reconsider their immigration policies to better accommodate African nationals seeking opportunities abroad.

During a meeting with the European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights, Ambassador Olof Skoog, at Parliament buildings, Dr. Wetang’ula criticized the promotion of human rights initiatives in Africa while similar principles were not upheld by Western nations in their own immigration frameworks.

He emphasized the need for cooperation, saying, “We should build bridges instead of barriers.”

In response, Ambassador Skoog acknowledged the concerns raised, noting the importance of collaboration between nations to address emerging challenges, which have led to stricter immigration laws in many Western countries.

He further stated that bridging the divide between the West and Africa was crucial, and issues such as racism also required dialogue and joint efforts.

Dr. Wetang’ula pressed European countries to adopt a more integrated migration policy that would ensure migration benefits development and is well-governed.

He declared his commitment to human rights, stating, “I am the first and last line defender of human rights.”

His comments align with the Kenyan government’s efforts to promote labour migration as a solution to the country’s unemployment crisis.

Ambassador Skoog, referencing Kenya’s current political environment, emphasized the need to uphold the rule of law to support democracy.

He stressed, “Political, social, and civic rights must be protected to maintain credibility.”

Dr. Wetang’ula pointed out that Kenya’s biggest challenge is its weak economy, with over 70 per cent of its population being under 35 years of age and struggling with unemployment.

He warned that this restlessness could lead to resistance.

The Speaker also highlighted the importance of meeting basic needs, including education, healthcare, clean water, and a safe environment, and called for cooperation with European partners to address these issues.

Praising the EU’s partnership with Kenya, Wetang’ula reaffirmed the value of collaboration.

At the same meeting, Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman, Hon. George Muragara, assured that his committee would prioritize human rights protection.

He noted that Kenya’s Constitution has a robust chapter on human rights, supported by institutions like the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

He also emphasized the need to uphold the Constitution, which serves as a model for many countries.

Ambassador Skoog inquired about the progress in reconstituting Kenya’s electoral body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Earlier that day, Dr. Wetang’ula met with Qatar’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mohammed Mutair Al Shamlani Al-Anzi, who recently began his tenure.

The two officials discussed enhancing mutual ties between the Shura Council of Qatar and Kenya’s National Assembly, building on 21 years of diplomatic relations.