Wetang’ula declares Kenya Kwanza majority in Parliament

Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition is the majority in Parliament, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has ruled.

This now puts to rest the fierce tussle that had ensued between the Kenya Kwanza coalition and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party where each party was claiming to have a majority in the house.

“The membership of the Kenya Kwanza coalition stands at 179 members while the membership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party stands at 157 members. This by implication indicates that the Kenya Kwanza coalition is the majority party.” Wetang’ula said in the ruling

The Speaker also alluded that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has no elected member since no member of Parliament had been elected under its name as a political party adding that the coalition agreements signed by several parties were null and void.

“If it were to be considered as a political party Azimo la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has no elected member in this house today as no member was elected under its banner.” He stated

Wetang’ula further declared Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah as the Majority Leader and Opiyo Wandayi the Leader of Minority.

The Speaker upheld that the 14 members of Parliament from UDM, MCCP, MDG and PAA are fully recognised as Kenya Kwanza Alliance members having signed a post-election coalition agreement with the coalition.

“In my considered opinion, it would be imprudent to treat the 14 members as part of a coalition that they have expressly distanced themselves from.”

“Allegations were also made by a number of members on alleged coercion and duress while entering into agreements with one of the coalitions. This if true is a serious affront to the democratic rights and freedoms that we enjoy as citizens of this country.” He stated

The House Business Committee will now move to formulate activities by programming the business of the House and the functioning of the Committees of the House ahead of Cabinet nominees vetting.