Wetangula dismissed as FORD Kenya Party leader

FORD Kenya Party National Executive Council (NEC) has on Sunday morning dismissed Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as its Party leader.

The NEC has at the same time named Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi as interim Party leader.

While addressing the press after the NEC meeting, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said that the decision taken by NEC is serious, more than 60% of the members sat in the meeting.

“We will work for the ideals of the party and strengthen its support across the country. The Party support has been waning over the years,” said the interim party leader Wamunyinyi.

The ousted Bungoma Senator has been accused of gross misconduct including the Dubai Gold saga scandal in 2019 among other improprieties.

The special National Executive Council meeting to discuss the charges against Moses Wetangula accused him of failing to be the symbol of unity.

Senator Wetangula is also accused of failing to champion for the Party’s campaign to unite the country, win elections and form the next Government.

“We have the challenge of winning the trust of Kenyans, attracting leaders who left the party, restoring confidence,” said Wamunyinyi.

“We want to be part of the government in 2022, that’s why some of these decisions have been taken.”

“As FORD Kenya, We are behind the handshake. We have given the mandate to our new party leader that we want the party to be part of national discourse,” said Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

Earlier, Kwanza Member of Parliament Ferdinand Wanyonyi was thrown out of the FORD Kenya meeting convened by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati.

MP Wanyonyi, a Wetangula supporter, alleged that the Governor Wangamati was attempting to snatch the Party. ?