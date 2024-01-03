Wetangula expected to address CSPOC c𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 in Kampala

The Speaker of the National Assembly, the Rt. Hon. Moses Masika Wetang’ula has this evening arrived in Kampala, Uganda to participate in 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 (𝐂𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐂) where he is expected to deliver a key note address on the role of Parliaments in mitigating the effects of climate change to safeguard our environment.

Speaker Wetang’ula was received by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Hon Opolot Fred, MP and the Kenya High Commissioner, Ambassador Maj. Gen. George Owinow.

This year’s CSPOC is scheduled to take place from 3rd – 6th January, 2024 and will be hosted by the Parliament of Uganda.

Other topics to be covered during the conference include; Diverse and Inclusive Parliaments, security measures for Parliamentarians and Parliaments and bilateral opportunities among Parliaments within the Commonwealth environment.

The conference is geared towards maintaining, fostering and encouraging fairness on the part of Speakers and presiding officers of Parliaments. Further, it provides an ideal forum to promote knowledge and understanding of Parliamentary democracy in its various forms aiming at developing Parliamentary Institutions.

The CSPOC was established in 1969 and operates on a two-year cycle where it brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the national Parliaments of the independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth.

The Speaker is accompanied by the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Serah Kioko and by the Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Mohammed Ali.