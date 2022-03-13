Wetangula hits out at Raila over madoadoa remark in Wajir

Ford Kenya party party leader Moses Wetang’ula has called the National cohesion and Integration Commission to investigate ODM Leader Raila Odinga following his madoadoa remark in Wajir.

Wetangula says Raila should be arrested and prosecuted saying it’s unfortunate that the Commission hasn’t even condemned the remarks.

“When Meru senator Mithika Linturi used the same words in a rally in Eldoret the government moved swiftly arrested him and arraigned him in court. Why has the Government not arrested Raila?” he posed.

Wetangula says the Government should stop applying the law selectively by targeting those supporting the Deputy President.

“Anything that leaders say that is likely to portray, raise emotions and bring conflict in the country before and after the elections must be dealt with by applying the law firmly, fairly and evenly,” He said.

He spoke after he welcomed 3 elected ODM MCA’s from Bungoma who have ditched the party and joined Ford Kenya Party ahead of the August elections.

He said the party will be a force to reckon with after Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka joined the Kenya Kwanza team as he seeks to recapture the Bungoma Governor’s seat.

“Ford Kenya and Kenya Kwanza will bag the Governor, Senator, all MPs and MCAs seats not only in Bungoma but the entire western region in the coming elections,” he said.

“Governor Wangamati has let down our people who gave him a chance to serve them as the second governor but he has only presiding over wanton graft and impunity,” he said.