Wetangula: I must win Kabuchai, my political life depends on it

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has reiterated that his party must recapture Kabuchai parliamentary seat in Thursday’s by-election if he ought to be taken seriously in Kenyan politics.

The Bungoma Senator noted that the mini-poll occasioned by the demise of former two-time legislator James Lusweti who was a member of the Lion outfit remains a litmus test especially to his hold on Western Kenya politics, especially amongst the Bukusu.

“There is no doubt that the outcome of this by-election has a direct bearing on my standing among colleagues in the country at the level at which I operate.” He said after casting his vote for the party candidate Kalasinga Majimbo at Namakhele polling station.

Wetangula is not oblivious of this fact. He appears fully aware that the stakes are so high that he cannot afford to slip, albeit it being a by-election with changing dynamics. This, he says, is the reason why in the last couple of days, he has been crisscrossing the constituency to mobilize support for Majimbo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are conscious about this issue and we are conscious that (losing) will not be allowed to happen. If I lose a seat in my own home, certainly it will be a blot on my political career and political image.” He said

The Bungoma Senator is however expressing confidence that he will emerge victorious with his candidate trouncing rivals, particularly main challenger Evans Kakai of UDA, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“My standing among my peers must be reflected by my ability to marshal my primary support in my primary constituency so that they can be able in the manner that I desire, not by us but by our people.” He remarked.