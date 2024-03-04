Wetang’ula: National Assembly is performing its role diligently

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has come to the defense of the National Assembly, saying Members of Parliament have exhibited maturity in performing their legislative roles devoid of infighting.

Wetang’ula noted that gone are the days when MPs engaged in physical confrontations while executing sensitive business of the House.

“Kenyans are nolonger treated to drama where MPs were battling after a disagreement on matters that appeared before them in the House,” said the Speaker.

“The current parliament has a crop of wonderful MPs. They legislate as nationalists when matters of national importance appear before them.” He added.

The Speaker made the remarks at St Joseph Catholic Cathedral, Ngong, in Kajiado North constituency, Kajiado County when he presided over a funds drive towards funding the church’s development programmes.

He was accompanied by MPs Onesmus Ngogoyo, Leah Sankaire ( Kajiado County MP), Lydia Haika ( Taita Taveta County MP), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South), George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West) and Bisau Kakai (Kiminini).

Kajiado County Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, Speaker Kajiado County Assembly Justus Ngussur, PSs Dr. Juma Mukhwana and Mr. Ephantus Kimothi were also present.

Wetang’ula urged Azimio MPs from the County to support President William Ruto’s agenda.

“Time for politics went with last general elections. I urge leaders to rally behind President Ruto’s agenda so that the country can recover from the economic woes,” he added.

The Speaker said it was time for leaders to serve wananchi.

Parashina said the county was the face of Kenya adding that variuos communities live in harmony in the area.

“Leaders in yhe county are working together to foster unity and peace among communities living here,” he added.

The MPs led by Kakai supported Azimio leader Hon Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission chairmanship.

The Speaker noted that he was happy that despite MPa sub scribing to different political affilitiations they have not allowed their differences soil integrity of the House.