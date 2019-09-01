Wetangula dismisses Punguza mizigo initiative

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed the change constitution initiative being advanced Thirdway alliance leader Ekuru Aukot.

Wetangula says the Punguza Mzigo drive bears proposals that are misguided.

The Bungoma Senator said the initiative does not address the pertinent issues affecting Kenyans.

He noted that reducing elective positions as advanced by Aukot is not a solution to wastage and pilferage of public resources.

He said this even as Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa voiced his support to the clamour to amend the constitution saying those opposed to the drive are misguided.

Wamalwa who was addressing mourners at a funeral service in Saboti Constituency said calls for constitutional amendments is an opportunity for Kenyans to look into flaws in the current constitution.

Wamalwa urged those backing the Punguza Migizo initiative to rethink their stance and await the report by the Building Bridges taskforce.

In the meantime, Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali has urged his constituents to oppose recommendations to be made by the Building Bridges taskforce especially on the referendum.

The youthful lawmaker claimed the initiative is only a ploy to enrich a few individuals.