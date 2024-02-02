Wetangula says Ruto’s development tour of Western Kenya was hugely successful

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has described the latest tour of President William Ruto to Western Kenya as hugely successful.

Wetangula who had accompanied the head of state specifically noted that Bungoma County, his political backyard, ended with plenty of development programmes geared towards uplifting the living standards of residents.

He said the president delivered on a number of his commitments, such as the transformation of the sugar sector in Western Kenya, for the benefit of economic growth.

“The President used the tour to give a new lease of life to farmers and staff of the struggling Nzoia Sugar Factory after he issued a cheque for payment of their outstanding dues, cane delivery and fertiliser subsidy programme,” said the Speaker

Wetangula further lauded the President for his assurance to farmers in the region that the Nzoia Sugar Factory was not up for sale or privatisation as has been reported and claimed by a section of leaders.

“The factory has been issued with a certificate from the National Treasury confirming the write-off of debts amounting to Ksh.53 billion,” said Wetangula

“With this assurance, the mill is set for restructuring under a new management with the president promising workers that his administration will settle their two years’ salary arrears,” he added

Wetangula said Ruto’s bag of goodies to Bungoma during the tour also included the laying of the foundation stone for Naitiri Economic Stimulus projects and Webuye market as well as the announcement of Ksh. 450 million to be spent on the projects.

“In an effort to enhance electricity connectivity among residents in the county, President Ruto announced the release of Ksh.1.2 billion for the programme,”

“He has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to tarmac major roads in the area and supporting setting up of ICT hubs in each constituency to facilitate the youth to gain access to online jobs,” he said as he highlighted the benefits of Ruto’s tour to the locals

“On behalf of Bungoma residents I sincerely thank the president for his love for Bungoma people and commitment to ensure they, too, enjoy the national cake,” he said