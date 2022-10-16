Wetang’ula to rule on legality of Mudavadi’s Prime CS job ahead of vetting

The National Assembly Committee on appointments is set to begin vetting of the 22 nominees to the cabinet on Monday.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi who has been nominated as Prime Cabinet Secretary will be the first nominee to appear before the committee.

However, before the vetting, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is expected to rule on the legality of the Prime Cabinet Secretary position.

This is after MPs from the Azimio One Kenya coalition sought the Speaker’s direction on the matter before vetting Mudavadi arguing that the position was unconstitutional.

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi opposed Mudavadi’s nomination saying the constitution only provides for the positions of President, deputy president, Cabinet Secretary and Attorney General.

“I am the one who brought to the attention of the Speaker that this position of Prime CS is not provided for in the Constitution. It is either they rename that position and give it another title because this one is not right because it is like creating another office,” he said

Mudavadi’s Spokesperson Kibisu Kabatesi has, however, rubbished sentiments by Wandayi stating that clear guidelines are entrenched in the Constitution on the creation of public offices and the Executive Order No. 1 of 2022 by President William Ruto on the Structure of his Cabinet suffice.

“The issue of unconstitutionality does not arise because the President has the prerogative to structure and cabinet in the manner he deems fit. There are clear provisions in the Constitution and the National Government Coordination Act that guided the President. The Executive Order No 1 of 2022 is clear on the portfolio,” said Kabatesi.

Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi as well as the Ministry of Defense nominee Aden Duale will also appear before the committee tomorrow.