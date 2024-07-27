Wetang’ula urges Azimio Leaders to drop hard stance, join gov’t

"I call upon other Azimio leaders to abandon their hardline stance and collaborate in forming a government of national unity." -Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on Azimio leaders to set aside their differences and support President William Ruto in forming a government of national unity.

Wetang’ula stated that the stability of the country should transcend individual interests, urging the political class to act selflessly and patriotically.

“I call upon other Azimio leaders to abandon their hardline stance and collaborate in forming a government of national unity, essential for achieving Kenya’s economic stability and prosperity,” said Wetang’ula.

“It is through the selfless and patriotic actions of the political class that national healing will be stimulated after the recent period of youth-led demands for reforms and improved governance,” he added.

Wetang’ula spoke on Saturday during the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Webuye East TTI.

He also commended Azimio and ODM leader Raila Odinga for supporting President Ruto’s call for the formation of a broad-based Cabinet.

President Ruto on Wednesday nominated 10 additional members to the Cabinet, including four from ODM, a move that has sparked sharp divisions within the Azimio Coalition.

Azimio co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, and Jeremiah Kioni have since rejected calls to join the government, while Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has issued a notice to exit the coalition.