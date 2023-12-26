Wetangula urges opposition to engage in constructive criticism of gov’t

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called upon the opposition to be constructive in the correction and criticism of the government.

Speaking when he attended a Christmas mass Mukhweya Catholic Church in Kabuchai on Monday, Wetang’ula underscored the need for objectivity when critiquing the government to ensure peace and stability of the country.

He noted that the nation has faced formidable challenges throughout the year, with the high cost of living causing disruptions within families saying the government has put in place measures to reduce prices of basic commodities.

“We’ve gone through tough times this year and it’s our prayer as leaders that things will be much better next year,” said Wetang’ula

“As we aim to ease agricultural discomfort for our farmers and tackle challenges collectively the government has pledged to avail subsidized fertilizer at the Sub County headquarters to enable easy access by farmers for the sake of improving food production,” he added.

Wetang’ula further pledged to enhance healthcare facilities by helping build a regional referral hospital that goes beyond serving residents to benefit the entire region.

He expressed his gratitude to the church for the unwavering spiritual support and prayers from the religious community as the year nears a conclusion.

He was accompanied by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli among other leaders from the region.