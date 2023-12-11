Wetangula urges Western MPs to forge united front

Western MPs from across the political divide have been urged to set aside their political differences and unite under one umbrella to boost their bargaining power for development of the region.

Speaking at Malaba Catholic church during a fund drive, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula noted that he was committed to uniting the western region leadership for the betterment of the region and to change the political perception of the region.

Wetagula added that it was disheartening to see leaders from the region being incited to rise against each other while other regions have strong political formations.

His sentiments were echoed by Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi warning leaders against public outbursts that have derailed the unity of the region making the region a playground for leaders from other regions.

Malava MP Malulu Ichedi on the other hand said it was time for the region to unite under the leadership of Wetangula urging the speaker to reach out to CS foreign Affair Musalia Mudavadi and Wycliffe Oparanya to ensure the region is solemnly united.

For the first time MPs from five counties; Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma , Vihiga and Trans Nzoia have decided to work together as a family .