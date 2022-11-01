Wetang’ula vows to protect independence of National Assembly

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has promised to protect the independence of National Assembly in the execution of its oversight role.

Speaking on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with KBC’s Radio Taifa, Wetang’ula said he will endeavour to restore public trust in Parliament and improve relations with the Executive and Judiciary arms of government.

“My legacy is to restore public trust in Parliament. Legislators must be responsible, they are representatives of the people and therefore we must be people of integrity and encourage zero tolerance to corruption in parliament,” Wetang’ula said

“For parliament to perform its oversight role, we must be independent to act without fear or prejudice in every respect,” he added

Wetang’ula defended his ruling on majority coalition of the House saying the Azimio One Kenya party had no ability to command the majority of the house after the exit of Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC), United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party.

“The records are clear that the parties existed Azimio and signed agreements with the Kenya Kwanza coalition. Every Kenyan has a constitutional right to join or associate with any political party of their choice,” Wetang’ula stated

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during an interview with KBC Radio Taifa. |PHOTO Selestus Mayira

“I was a Kenya kwanza candidate while my competitor Kenneth Marende was in Azimio. I was was elected by most MPs in parliament. That answers who the majority is in Parliament. If Azimio was the majority then their candidate would have won,” he added

Wetang’ula further assured an end to the sibling rivalry between the Senate and the National Assembly explaining that the roles of the two Houses are well anchored in the constitution.

“The constitution anticipated rivalry that why we have Article 110 (3). which clearly indicates that before either House considers a Bill, the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate must agree and that has been the bone of contention,” he said