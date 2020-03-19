WFP donates equipment to enhance food production

Written By: KNA
World Food Programme (WFP) has given out assorted farm tools and machinery worth Ksh11.7million to the Ministry of Agriculture in the County Government of Tana River to enhance food production.

Speaking to the press on the telephone, WFP Programme Policy Officer in Tana River, Philip Looniyo said, 8 motorcycles worth Ksh 3.7million have been donated to the Ministry of Agriculture to enable the extension officers to visit farmers in the field.

Looniyo also said farm tools such as forked jembes and wheelbarrows, costing about Ksh 1million and engineering equipment including cameras and laptops worth Ksh 1million were also given to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Programme Officer said WFP has purchased 700 beehives and honey processors worth Ksh 1.2 million to improve honey harvesting in the area.

