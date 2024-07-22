What Africa needs most from COP29 Negotiations

The upcoming COP29 negotiations in Baku present a critical opportunity for Africa. Despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, the continent finds itself disproportionately affected by the severe impacts of climate change. This reality underscores a glaring injustice that must be addressed with utmost seriousness at COP29.

We stand at a critical juncture where developed nations must not only honour but significantly exceed their commitments to provide climate finance to developing countries. The $100 billion per year pledge remains largely unmet, with current financial flows falling far short of what is needed to support Africa’s ambitious climate action plans.

To put this into perspective, Africa needs to mobilize USD 3 trillion of investments for its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 2030 both in adaption and mitigation. This funding is crucial for a spectrum of initiatives ranging from renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to enhance agricultural productivity and safeguarding ecosystems such as forests. Moreover, it is imperative that climate finance is not just increased quantitatively but also deployed qualitatively, ensuring it supports sustainable green growth across the continent.

Blended finance as a pivotal solution

The concept of blended finance emerges as a pivotal solution in this context. Blended finance models, integrating public and private sector resources, can mobilise substantial capital at scale. Institutional Investor-Public Partnerships (IIPPs), co-led by domestic and global asset owners, are crucial. These partnerships can mobilise private capital at scale and speed, championed by African leaders themselves. This ensures investments are driven by the impact on climate, not traditional metrics like GDP.

These models are essential as they mitigate risks for private investors and incentivise their involvement in climate-resilient projects. By leveraging private sector expertise and funding, Africa can accelerate its transition towards sustainable development pathways while reducing dependency on traditional grant-based financing.

Since the Paris Agreement, the global financial architecture has evolved significantly, recognising the critical role of blended finance in achieving climate objectives. From the African Union’s Heads of State Meetings to forums like the World Bank Spring Meetings and the African Development Bank Annual Meetings, there is a clear consensus on the need for tangible reforms. These platforms have laid the groundwork for reshaping how financial resources are mobilised and allocated, emphasizing alignment with Africa’s climate priorities.

African leaders are not merely seeking aid but are actively driving a narrative of partnership and shared responsibility in combating climate change. The inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) and subsequent declarations underscore Africa’s commitment to lead by example in climate action.

This proactive stance is encapsulated in initiatives like the Africa NDC Investment Awards, which recognise and incentivise outstanding climate projects across the continent. Such initiatives not only mobilise climate capital but also enhance investment readiness of African nations, crucial for attracting sustainable finance at scale.

COP29 presents an opportunity for innovative financing

Looking ahead to COP29, African governments must maintain a unified voice and assertive stance in negotiations. The global community, in turn, must translate commitments into tangible outcomes that empower Africa to implement its climate action plans effectively. This requires a paradigm shift , where financial flows are governed not solely by economic metrics but by their transformative impact on climate resilience and sustainable development.

Moreover, COP29 presents an opportunity to refine and operationalise innovative financing mechanisms tailored to meet Africa’s unique challenges.

These include debt-for-climate swaps that alleviate fiscal burdens while freeing up resources for climate investments. Such instruments, alongside enhanced technical assistance and capacity-building support, are pivotal in unlocking Africa’s vast potential in renewable energy and natural resource management.

In conclusion, Africa’s call at COP29 is clear: for equitable climate finance that empowers rather than perpetuating dependency, for blended finance models that leverage private sector ingenuity, and for a renewed global commitment to shared prosperity through sustainable development.

The journey from COP28 to COP29 signifies a crucial phase in reshaping our global response to climate change – one where solidarity, innovation, and decisive action converge to formulate a path towards a resilient and sustainable future for Africa and the world.

As we prepare for this pivotal summit, let us harness the momentum of collective ambition and solidarity to ensure that Africa emerges stronger and more resilient in the face of the climate crisis.

The Author, Hubert Ruzibiza is the Senior Climate Finance Advisor, Africa Green Infrastructure Investment Bank (AfGIIB), Rwanda

DISCLAIMER! Views expressed in this article do not represent the the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.