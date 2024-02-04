What Chinese New Year means to the rest of the world

The Chinese New Year is now upon us. In a few days’ time, the Year of the Dragon will begin. In traditional Chinese culture, the dragon is a symbol of auspiciousness, wisdom and strength. The annual event, otherwise known as the Chinese Lunar year or the Spring Festival, will start on February 10, and continue for the next couple of weeks.

In Kenya, the Chinese Embassy will hold the event in Nairobi and has invited people from all walks of life for the gala. On January 31, Chinese Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Wang Yi, officiated at the ministry’s New Year reception held in Beijing. In attendance were members of the diplomatic community in the country.

He noted that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It is also a crucial year in advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts. At the recent Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs held in Beijing, it was made clear that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

He reiterated that China stands ready to work with all countries for the future of humanity, for the well-being of the people, and for a brighter prospect of the world. The country is ready to work with other countries to cement the foundation of peace and security.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence – mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non- interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence. China will, together with all the relevant parties, reaffirm this important basic norm of international relations, and will strictly abide by the purposes of the United Nations Charter.

The country will also stay committed to the path of peaceful development, uphold international fairness and justice, oppose all acts of hegemony and power politics, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China will keep making efforts to deliver on the Global Security Initiative and contribute more to the political settlement of hotspot issues.

China is ready to work with all countries to pool strength for friendship and cooperation. It will deepen friendship, mutual trust and converging interests with its neighbours, and join hands with fellow developing countries to pursue greater development and revitalisation. The country will actively implement the Global Civilization Initiative to promote mutual understanding and affinity between people of different countries.

Wang promised that China will steer clear of distractions and focus on implementing the common understandings reached between Chinese and American Presidents at their summit, to strive for a healthy, stable and sustainable China-U.S. relationship, and explore the right way for the two countries to get along.

China is ready to work with all countries to follow the right path of multilateralism. It advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and work for greater democracy in international relations. Following the principle of planning together, building together and benefiting together, China stands for a more just and equitable global governance system and supports the Summit of the Future in concluding a Pact for the Future that reflects the trend of the times.

China will work for the continued success of greater BRICS cooperation following its enlargement. It will fully implement the eight major steps to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and let the “belt of development” and “road of happiness” bring benefits to more countries. China will work to deliver on the Global Development Initiative and foster new drivers of global growth.

China will work for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, oppose protectionism, and reject the attempt to roll back globalisation and abuse the concept of security. As a major global economic powerhouse, Wang said that the country is committed to keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and unclogged, better facilitate personnel exchanges between with the rest of the world, and provide more vitality and impetus for the healthy development of the global economy.