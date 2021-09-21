What Could Kenya Look Like in 2050-Futures We Want Project

Following four months of international collaboration between academics, business, civil society and citizens across the globe, the COP26 Futures We Want project, unveiled on Tuesday shines hope for an achievable, beneficial, resilient and desirable global net zero future for nations across the world.

Bridging the gap between scientific evidence and citizen insight through a series of virtual workshops, this global project commissioned ahead of the UK’s COP Presidency, brought together young people, indigenous and rural communities, civil society, business and industry from across six regions of the world, using world-class research and evidence to envision their priorities, hopes and desires for their future.

The project included communities from the UK, Kenya, Jamaica, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India, to explore diverse perspectives and solutions to the day-to-day impacts of climate change such as electricity generation, agriculture, waste and water management, building design, reforestation and ocean conservation.

Dr Linda Nkatha, Lecturer, Department of Architecture and Building Science at the University of Nairobi and Professor John Wesonga, Associate Professor, Department of Horticulture at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology led on collating evidence on the solutions which could support a climate-resilient, net-zero future for Kenya.

Kenya’s vision sees solar powered drip irrigation systems, greater use of indigenous crops, and health systems that can withstand climate change and remain accessible for all.

Read the full Kenya profile here https://www.futureswewant.world/kenya

Dr Linda Nkatha Gichuyia, Lecturer University of Nairobi and Kenyan Expert Committee member said the project provides a refreshed inventory of the latest scientific evidence and a compendium of actions by state and non-state actors around climate action.

“The way it has blended the distinct cultures of Science, Policy and Human service illustrates how achieving Net-Zero and climate resilience is feasible worldwide. This co-created visions ahead of the COP26 conference in November provide invaluable decision-relevant insights and actionable approaches to deliver ambitious, farsighted, and inclusive commitments to a just Net-Zero and climate-resilient future.”

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott said: “As we gear up to COP26, the UK is supporting climate change research and Kenya is one of our top partners – with 69 projects supported in the last five years. The Futures we Want project, has seen Kenyan scientists explore solutions to support Kenya achieve a cleaner, greener future with jobs for all, through sustainable food and water supplies, as well as improved healthcare.”

COP 26 President-Designate, Alok Sharma said: “The science is clear, we must act now to put the world on a path to net zero emissions if we are to limit global warming and keep 1.5c within reach. This means all countries, businesses and individuals have an important part to play.

“These visions of a Net Zero world, published today ahead of COP26, outline how a transition to a climate-resilient future can act as a real opportunity to create new green jobs, build sustainable economies and boost the health and quality of life for millions.”

These visions, which will be showcased at COP26, highlight achievable and desirable solutions to climate change, and celebrate international collaboration and science and innovation, ensuring these are at the heart of November’s COP26 negotiations.

Paul Monks, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Champion of the Futures We Want project said: “Science and innovation are a powerful tools that we must use to inform ambitious climate action as we work towards a desirable global net zero future. International collaboration of academics and governments is essential in achieving a just transition to a climate resilient future and understanding citizen perspectives, including indigenous communities and youth, will guide us down a realistic and deliverable path to a future with wide-ranging opportunities and co-benefits.”

As holders of this year’s G7 and COP26 Presidency, Tuesday’s launch builds on the Government’s promise to lead both the UK and the nations of the world in supporting a just, global transition to a climate-resilient, net-zero future – one that unleashes green jobs, cleaner air and increasing prosperity, without harming the planet and intensifying impacts of climate change.

With just two months to go until the COP26 conference in Glasgow the COP Presidency is committed to working together with the nations of the world to build back greener, secure a global net zero and keep 1.5 degrees within reach.