What is in a wedding? Ashuma Michael charms delegates at Bomas of Kenya

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
The launch of the Building bridges initiative Steering committee report at the Bomas of Kenya presented light moments for those present and those following proceedings from other platforms.

Delegates attending the event were left gasping for breath when university student Ashuma Michael said she was ready to become president Kenyatta’s “helper” days after the president joked about getting a second wife during an event in Kisumu.

Ashuma had at the end of her presentation insinuated that her “father” Raila Odinga was ready to receive the bride price ahead of a possible wedding. Ashuma would go further and invite deputy president William Ruto to attend the “wedding ceremony” if it materializes.

The president, had on a light note during his visit of Kisumu on Friday, said he might consider getting a helper to take care of his business in Kisumu.

