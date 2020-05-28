Here’s what we learned about Menstrual Hygiene today

Menstrual Hygiene day is celebrated every year on May 28th. It is a day dedicated to learning about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. This year’s theme came as no surprise to anyone seeing as the whole world is dealing with a pandemic. Dubbed “Periods in a pandemic”, this year’s theme chose to highlight how the difficulties faced during menstruation have worsened during the pandemic.

Here are a few lessons to take away from 2020’s Menstrual Hygiene Day

  1. That despite is being 2020, there still exists stigma surrounding menstruation

2. Periods don’t stop for pandemics

It might be obvious but it might as well be said.

3. Menstrual supplies should be considered essential

Before the pandemic, it was hard for some to access the required products but COVID has worsened an already bad situation.

4. Period poverty is a barrier for many women

Period Poverty is being unable to work or go to school because of a lack of sanitary products and the lack of funds.

5. You can help end period poverty

6. The Government of Kenya has launched a period policy

