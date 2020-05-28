Here’s what we learned about Menstrual Hygiene today

Menstrual Hygiene day is celebrated every year on May 28th. It is a day dedicated to learning about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management. This year’s theme came as no surprise to anyone seeing as the whole world is dealing with a pandemic. Dubbed “Periods in a pandemic”, this year’s theme chose to highlight how the difficulties faced during menstruation have worsened during the pandemic.

Here are a few lessons to take away from 2020’s Menstrual Hygiene Day

That despite is being 2020, there still exists stigma surrounding menstruation

The stigma that comes with menstruation should not exist. It is not a disease and it's totally normal. Women and young girls don't have to be embarrassed or ashamed by this.#MenstrualHygieneDay2020 #women #UnlockMySRHR pic.twitter.com/4BnfMZ0bkZ Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

— The African Exposé (@TheAfricaExpose) May 28, 2020

2. Periods don’t stop for pandemics

It might be obvious but it might as well be said.

Periods don’t stop for pandemics – it’s every girl’s right to manage her period safely and with dignity. #MenstruationMatters #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zgC4aqQ8GI — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 27, 2020

3. Menstrual supplies should be considered essential

Before the pandemic, it was hard for some to access the required products but COVID has worsened an already bad situation.

Lack of access to menstrual products is associated with risky sexual behavior. A 2015 study in rural Kenya found that two thirds of menstrual pad users received them from their sexual partners, with 10% of 15 year olds engaging in sex for money to buy pads.#MenstruationMatters — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 28, 2020

4. Period poverty is a barrier for many women

Period Poverty is being unable to work or go to school because of a lack of sanitary products and the lack of funds.

#PeriodPoverty isn't going anywhere, and the current crisis could cause it to get much worse. The unique needs of women and girls must be addressed in the #COVID19 response. #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/a2ZXzZ4tf0 — UN Women (@UN_Women) May 28, 2020

5. You can help end period poverty

It's #MenstrualHygiene Day. Here are 3 ways you can help end #PeriodPoverty. 1?? Donate products to period poverty charities

2?? Start a campaign in your community

3?? Raise awareness by posting on social mediahttps://t.co/V0SiJdne5F #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/65NwudFywu — UN Women (@UN_Women) May 28, 2020

6. The Government of Kenya has launched a period policy

Great way to mark #MHD2020, with the launch of what is said to be the first stand alone #MenstrualHealthManagement policy & strategy in the world! Launched publicly by CS Mutahi Kagwe. We now have framework! Link below to access it. #periodpolicy #MHM https://t.co/ISJlZuDlda pic.twitter.com/bvXIxa9GUG — Janet Mbugua (@OfficialJMbugua) May 28, 2020

