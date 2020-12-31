Your nails could uncover your personality traits.

There is such a diversity when it comes to how we wear our nails. From the length, to the shape to the colours we opt for. But did you know that these variants are indicators of not just your mood but your personality? When the nail tech asks you which nail shape you want, she’s really asking you to tell her about your personality. No do not literally go on a rant about yourself.

If this is your nail shape, this is what it says about you:

Square

You may be a true minimalist at heart. You are strong, conservative, and pretty chill. You will always choose comfort over trendiness.

Round

You are practical and stick to the classics. You like to stick to the routine of things and if you want to try something new, you do not stray too far from your comfort zone.

Squoval (Square + Oval)

You are ambitious, assertive and are not scared of experimenting. You are probably always on top of the latest style and trend and want the best of both worlds.

Oval

You are elegant and sophisticated. You are constantly handling every situation with poise and grace. You have a penchant for the clean and simple stuff.

Almond

You are probably the trendsetter of the group right? You’re cool, chic and on top of the game. As much as you’re adventurous, you always try new things with a side of caution.

Stiletto

You are super daring and unafraid. You are fabulous, never afraid to live your best life and always speaking your mind.

