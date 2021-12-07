What the world streamed most in 2021

Spotify has unveiled its annual list of the most streamed songs, artists and albums in the world.

We are barely 24 days to the end of the year so it’s imperative that we take stock of what we participated in during the year, our accomplishments, failures our loves and hates. 2020 threw a major curveball at us and 2021 is when we got used to our new normal.

Spotify has unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more that defined how more than 381 million people around the world listened and discovered audio during a year that turned “unprecedented” into, well, precedented. Having a look at Spotify’s Wrapped, we are able to reflect on the large role audio played in our lives and how our favorite creators soundtracked the world around us.

Most streamed artistes globally:

Most streamed songs globally:

Most streamed albums globally:

The top podcasts globally:

Nostalgia played a role in people’s listening in 2021 as fans rediscovered old favorites—and new generations adopted them as well. The year also saw people take plant parenthood to new heights, and they took the theory that music helps plants grow to heart with curated plants playlists