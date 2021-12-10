What to do this weekend: Movie premiere, Jamuhuri day and more

The weekend is here and full of opportunities to have a good time.
Tis the Season
Where: Junction Mall
When: 10th December – 12th December 6 pm to 9 pm; 2 pm – 9 pm on Sunday
What: Hosted by Atemi Oyungu, the event is an opportunity to listen to Christmas carols sung the Kenyan way.
Tickets: Ticket Sasa
Nairoberry premiere
Where: Diamond Plaza II
When: 10th December – 8 Pm to 10 PM
What: A Kenyan movie inspired by the 2002 K-South album of the same, the story revolves around a group of students who pull of a daring heist and are on the run with KSh. 37 million in cash. Friendships are put to the test as selfishness and greed begin to take hold among the group.
Tickets: Mtickets
Legende Tour: Koffi Olomide
Where: Waterfront Mall, Karen
When: 11th December – 12 PM to 11 PM
What: Legendary Congolese musician performs in Kenya
Tickets: Ticket Sasa
Book Launch: Refuge
Where: Alliance Francaise
When: 11th – 2 PM – 6 PM
What: An exciting new compilation of refugee autobiographies. What do these stories tell us about refuge in the modern era? What does it mean for Kenyans to be hosts to nearly 500,000 displaced people?
Fee: KSh. 700
Tickets: Tickets Sasa
Sol Fest
Where: Carnivore Grounds
When: 11th December to 12th December
What: The music concert, organised by Sol Generation, HB Entertainment and Radio Africa Group, will feature performances from Sauti Sol and other Sol Generation artists Bensoul and Nviiri.
Tickets: Sold Out. You might get lucky at the gate though.