What to do this weekend: Movie premiere, Jamuhuri day and more

The weekend is here and full of opportunities to have a good time.

Tis the Season

Where: Junction Mall

When: 10th December – 12th December 6 pm to 9 pm; 2 pm – 9 pm on Sunday

What: Hosted by Atemi Oyungu, the event is an opportunity to listen to Christmas carols sung the Kenyan way.

Tickets: Ticket Sasa

Nairoberry premiere

Where: Diamond Plaza II

When: 10th December – 8 Pm to 10 PM

What: A Kenyan movie inspired by the 2002 K-South album of the same, the story revolves around a group of students who pull of a daring heist and are on the run with KSh. 37 million in cash. Friendships are put to the test as selfishness and greed begin to take hold among the group.

Tickets: Mtickets

Legende Tour: Koffi Olomide

Where: Waterfront Mall, Karen

When: 11th December – 12 PM to 11 PM

What: Legendary Congolese musician performs in Kenya

Tickets: Ticket Sasa

Book Launch: Refuge

Where: Alliance Francaise

When: 11th – 2 PM – 6 PM

What: An exciting new compilation of refugee autobiographies. What do these stories tell us about refuge in the modern era? What does it mean for Kenyans to be hosts to nearly 500,000 displaced people?

Fee: KSh. 700

Tickets: Tickets Sasa

Sol Fest

Where: Carnivore Grounds

When: 11th December to 12th December

What: The music concert, organised by Sol Generation, HB Entertainment and Radio Africa Group, will feature performances from Sauti Sol and other Sol Generation artists Bensoul and Nviiri.

Tickets: Sold Out. You might get lucky at the gate though.