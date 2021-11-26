What to do this weekend

The weekend is here and full of opportunities to have a good time.

Underground Expressions

Where: Alliance Francaise

When: 26th November – 7 pm

What: Ten women activist musicians relate their story and discuss the influences behind the new-age protest music in a series of videos.

Fee: Free

Luo Festival, Drive-In edition

Where: Ngong Race Course

When: 27th November – 2 Pm to 11 PM

What: A drive-in event to celebrate and listen to music by Luo artists.

Fee: Ksh. 2,000 Tickets: Mtickets

Fikra Za Hustler

Where: Edith TV Youtube Channel

When: 28th November – 9 AM

What: Spoken Word Poetry

Nairobi Music Society Concert

Where: Kenyan National Theatre

When: 27th – 6 PM ,28th November – 3 PM

What: The Nairobi Orchestra May Ombara, Caleb Wachira, Maryolive Mungai, Jonatha Opinya, Anthony Mwangi and Ruth Harley perform an operatic selection of arias conducted by Levi Wataka.

Fee: Adults: Ksh. 1,000 Students: 700

Tickets from Nairobi Music Society.

The Forest Challenge

Where: Karereita Forest

When: 27th November 9 AM to 6 PM

What: The Forest Challenge is an initiative of the East African Wild Life Society (EAWLS) in collaboration with Kijabe Environment Volunteers (KENVO) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) launched in 2014. It is a unique opportunity for participants to interact with nature by taking part in competitive yet fun activities in Kereita Forest, which forms part of the larger Aberdare Forest.

Fee: For tickets and pricing click here.

Wendo Wine Festival

Where: Bantu Africa Resort

When: 27th November – 10 AM to 8 PM

What: The Wendo Wine Festival is an event planned to bring together wine lovers for an afternoon of learning, enjoying, and networking over a glass of wine. Guests will have an opportunity to learn from a wine expert about winemaking and how best to enjoy wine, explore products from other companies and carry home a bottle of wine.

Fee: Ksh. 2,000 Tickets: Mtickets