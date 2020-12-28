True beauty is skin deep

Happy Holidays! Hopefully, you are enjoying this season whether alone or with family and wearing a mask. As you continue to enjoy yourself through the new year, here are some foods to consider incorporating in your diet that will keep your skin glowing through the new year.

Different foods react differently with everyone, kindly consult a nutritionist for a tailored diet.

Colourful Veggies and fruits

Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables such as carrots, apricots, and sweet potatoes. The vitamins within these fruits are believed to be beneficial to the skin and will reduce inflammation.

Moringa

Moringa is rich in carotenoids which accumulate under the skin and prevent damage from UV light. Think sunscreen but from within, now who doesn’t want that?

You can buy moringa powder in any Kenyan supermarket. You can use it in smoothies, tea, soup, bake with it or shake it into salads.

Beetroot

It might not taste like much but there is no denying its health benefits. Beetroot is rich in Vitamin A, potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and Vitamin E which makes it a perfect all body cleanser. The key to clearer skin is a body free of toxins.

You can get beetroot at most vegetable markets. You can make a smoothie with it or add it to a salad.

Tomatoes

If all you do with tomatoes is cook them, then you’re not giving them the credit they deserve. Tomatoes aid in the production of collagen which helps keep the skin taut and firm. Eat more raw tomatoes is the point here.

Garlic

Garlic contains a chemical called allicin which is responsible for killing bacteria and viruses which cause acne and skin infections.

The only downside to eating raw garlic is that you’re going to need to walk around with lots and lots of gum. It’s up to you to weigh the benefits of skin-deep beauty against the detriments of bad breath. No one said this would be easy

Remember to wash your hands and wear a mask. Happy Holidays!

