What to Expect from ‘Escort-In-Chief’ by Dr Bundi Karau

‘Escort-In-Chief’ is a nonfiction book that introduces readers to the world of medicine through the eyes of a practising physician.

Written by neurologist and internal medicine specialist Dr Bundi Karau, the book explores the patient journey while offering insight into how doctors think, decide and cope with uncertainty in clinical practice. It reflects on the daily realities of being a doctor and challenges the idea of medicine as an exact science.

Dr Karau highlights how the complexity of the human body and the unpredictable nature of disease make diagnosis and treatment far from straightforward. Using real-world examples, he helps readers understand the doubts, and limitations that shape medical decision-making.

‘Escort-In-Chief’ also places illness within a broader historical context, tracing how medical knowledge has grown and changed, and how societies have responded to disease over time.

Beyond reflection, the book is designed to inform. It equips readers with practical knowledge relevant to medical encounters, life-or-death situations, pandemics and periods of widespread suffering. It encourages readers to become more informed and prepared when engaging with healthcare systems.

A central theme of the book is the randomness of disease. Dr Karau challenges the tendency to blame individuals for illness, noting that many conditions arise from genetic mutations and predispositions that science has yet to explain in detail. An example he uses in the book is that not all smokers develop lung cancer, and those who do are not always the heaviest smokers.

About the author

Escort-In-Chief is written by Dr Bundi Karau, who was the top candidate in the KCSE examinations in 2002. He holds multiple degrees from the University of Nairobi, including a BSc in Human Anatomy, MBChB, MMed in Internal Medicine, and a PhD in Human Anatomy (Neurosciences), and completed a neurology fellowship at St John’s Medical College in Bangalore, India.

He is a Senior Lecturer at Kenya Methodist University, an Honorary Consultant at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Chief Physician and Neurologist at Oregon Health Services.

The book will soon be available in Amazon, Nuria Bookstores and select outlets.