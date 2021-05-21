The show premieres on May 27th

The cast of the worldwide beloved comedy series “Friends” are coming back for a reunion complete with stories from the set and show reenactments by celebrity guest stars.

“Friends” was a 90s comedy that featured six white friends trying to navigate their adult lives. The show was originally based on the comedy “Living Single” that told more or less the same story but from the perspective of six African American friends.

The show gained newfound popularity when the international streamer Netflix picked it up leading to the reunion in question. It remains a popular classic even on Netflix Kenya.

The reunion is set to premiere on HBO Max on May 27th with James Corden hosting the question session of the programme. The show was originally supposed to air much sooner but because of the ongoing global pandemic, the premiere faced multiple delays.

Contrary to popular misconception, the reunion will not be an episode of “Friends” but rather a get together of all the original cast and favourite guest stars from the 10 seasons. Some of the guest stars set to make an appearance on the reunion episode are Elliott Gould (Jack Geller), Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s hand twin), Christina Pickles (Judy Geller), Tom Selleck (Dr Richard Burke), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Greene).

This will be HBO Max’s second reunion episode following its successful “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion that ran for 75 minutes.

