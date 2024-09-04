Award-winning director Likarion Wainaina, known for hit movie ‘Supa Modo’ will direct new series Subterranea set to premiere on Showmax.

While dubbed a science-fiction series, Mr Wainaina says to expect more psychology than futurism.

“In Kenya, and maybe other places, there’s this misconception that sci-fi always means futuristic or lots of laser guns, but sci-fi can also be about exploring the impact of actual or imagined science on human psychology or behaviour.

“That is what ‘Subterranea’ is all about.

“It’s not a futuristic show but rather a series where we dream about science and how our characters react to it,” says Mr Wainaina.

The cast includes award-winning actors Foi Wambui (“Crime and Justice”), Peter Kawa (“County 49”) and Nice Githinji (“The Caller”), alongside nominees Melvin Alusa and Melissa Kiplagat (both from “Country Queen”).

Filmmaker Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann makes her acting debut, joined by Makena Kahuha (“Kina”), Biko Nyongesa (“Sense8”), Pauline Komu (“Groove Theory”), Kenyan Theatre Awards winner Dadson Gakenga (“Subira”) and newcomer Chintu Chudasama.

The series is a Kibanda Pictures production co-produced by Wainaina and creator Brian Munene, with Martin Kigondu (“County 49”) and Arnold Mwanjila (“Taliya”) as additional writers.

Adding more about what to expect from the show co-creator Mr Munene said the series also explores mental health.

“There are also themes of broken institutions and mental health. We dug deeper and asked ourselves: ‘What are some issues in Kenyan society that we normally don’t see on TV?’ So ‘Subterranea’ explores Issues such as male postpartum depression, PTSD among our armed forces, and cults in Kenya and their impact on followers,” Munene added.

The series will premiere on September 26.