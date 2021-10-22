What to read: Cynthia Abdallah’s works

Cynthia Abdalla’s works tackle a broad range of themes.

Kenyan writer Cynthia Abdallah currently lives and works in Venezuela, South America, where she teaches language and literature. Her written works are becoming more and more popular featuring in numerous online magazines and in print. These include The Tokyo Poetry Journal (Japan), Kwani? Uchaguzi Edition (Kenya), Ake Review (Nigeria), Quailbell Magazine (USA), Kalahari Review (Kenya), Nalubaale Review (Uganda), Active Muse (India), and the Bodies and Scars anthology by Ghana Literary Journal.

Now Cynthia is urging readers to check out her books; My Six Little Fears and The Musunzu Tree and Other Stories.

My Six Little Fears is a collection of 32 poems that addresses various themes. With its settings ranging from the villages of Eldoret, Kenya, to the little town of Providence, Rhode Island, the poems delve into secrets, mystery and passion taking its readers on a nostalgic journey.

The Musunzu Tree and Other Stories is a collection of short stories that shows different facets of personhood, shades of happiness, and despair. Rich in imagery, mothers, machetes, a singing contest, a small blue room and the shade of a Musunzu tree all find a place in this slim volume. The characters are anchored by a sense of community yet probe the limitations of their existence. Woven underneath these complex playful yet contorted tales is a bold exploration of African consciousness and culture.

Ms. Abdallah’s books are currently available for sale at RafuBooks.com , Amazon.com, NuriaKenya.com, Naivas Supermarkets and the Writers Guild Bookstore. The Musunzu Tree and Other Stories retails for Kshs 350 (USD$3.50) while My Six Little Fears retails at Kshs 250 (USD$ 2.50)