What to watch: ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

The high school horror series is poised to become another Korean hit.

It is an indisputable fact that Korean dramas are having a global moment since the premiere of Squid Game, which still remains the most-watched show in its first 28 days. And if the metrics are to be trusted, more and more people are watching Korean shows around the world which proved key to Hellbound‘s success (another Korean horror series that topped the global charts for weeks in December.)

If you’re one of those people, All Of Us Are Dead is the next series to watch. Aptly referred to as Euphoria meets Train to Busan, this new Korean zombie show revolves around high school students trapped within the confines of their school amid a Zombie outbreak.

Featuring twelve hour-long episodes, the series is a teen drama take on the Zombie genre. Looking for more Korean zombie drama? Check out Kingdom and Ashin.

All 12 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead are now streaming on Netflix Kenya.