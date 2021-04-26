The 93rd Academy Awards took place on Sunday

In what has since been called “a celebration of diversity”, the 93rd Oscar Academy Awards was a different kind of award ceremony. In previous years, the Oscars have sparked protests such as #oscarssowhite but this year, 9 of the acting nominations went to people of colour.

However, the biggest upset of the night was Chadwick Boseman’s snub. Chadwick Boseman died last year in August is the first Black actor to be posthumously nominated for an Academy Award and was seen as a heavy favourite to win best actor. The award went to Anthony Hopkins who won Best Actor for the film The Father at the age of 83.

Here are all the films that won an oscar (and all the films in which an actor won) that you can watch.

Nomadland – Best Picture Oscar Winner

The Father – Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for the role he played in this movie

Minari – Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Actress in supporting role

Judas and the Black Messiah – Daniel Kaluuya won Best Actor in a supporting role

Another Round – Best International Feature

Colette – Best Short Documentary

My Octopus Teacher – Best Documentary feature

Soul – Best animated feature film

Promising Young Woman – Best Original Screenplay

Mank – Best Production Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Best Costume Design

Sound of Metal – Best Achievement in Sound

If anything happens I love you – Best animated short film

Two Distant strangers – Best Live-action short film

Tenet – Best Visual effects

