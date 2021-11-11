What to watch: Arcane – League of Legends

The series is based on the video game League of Legends.

If you’re looking for a nice adult animation to watch, Arcane: League of Legends is your best bet and don’t worry, you don’t need to have played the video game it’s based on to follow the story.

Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends’ famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling.

The series is a prequel to the character stories in the video game. As video games become more and more immaculate in their design, creating narratives around a single character are becoming more enticing. Arcane isn’t the first video game Netflix has turned into an animation series or otherwise. Witcher starring Henry Cavill is best known for its book and video game origins but Castlevania also has similar origins. Both of which are available to stream on Netflix Kenya.

The first three episodes of Arcane are streaming now with weekly episode releases.